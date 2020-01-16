Working To Prevent Military Confrontation: Iran President Amid Tension

“Government is working daily to prevent military confrontation or war,” Hassan Rouhani stated.

Tehran:

Iran President Hassan Rouhani stated Thursday dialogue with the world remained “possible” regardless of excessive tensions with america, and pressured that Tehran was working every day “to prevent military confrontation or war”.

Iran attacked US army targets in Iraq on January eight to retaliate in opposition to Washington’s focused killing of a key Iran normal 5 days earlier in Baghdad, at a time when each are additionally locked in a bitter dispute over Iran’s nuclear programme.

“The government is working daily to prevent military confrontation or war,” President Hassan Rouhani stated in a televised speech, including that dialogue with the worldwide group was tough however remained “possible”.

