“Works Like Shivaji”: BJP Leader On Why He Compared PM With Warrior King

Folks of India really feel protected below PM Modi’s regime, Jai Bhagwan Goyal stated (File)

New Delhi:

Amid an enormous controversy in Maharashtra over the comparability of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji in a ebook, BJP chief Jai Bhagwan Goyal – the author- immediately stated the PM has been working just like the warrior king ever since he got here to energy, and folks of the nation really feel protected below his rule.

“Shivaji Maharaj is not only a hero in Maharashtra but the entire country. After Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, he started works like Shivaji. PM Modi revoked Article 370 (in Jammu and Kashmir). The CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) has been implemented,” he was quoted by information company ANI as saying.

“Comparing Narendra Modi with Shivaji means the people of India feel safe today as during the time of Shivaji. India has gained respect in the world under PM Modi,” he added.

The ebook, titled “Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi” was launched throughout a religious-cultural meet organised by the Delhi BJP.

The Shiv Sena has termed the ebook as “chamchagiri” or sycophancy. Social gathering MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday stated the warrior king’s descendants ought to make clear in the event that they just like the Prime Minister being in comparison with the Maratha icon.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji’s descendants should clarify if they like (Narendra) Modi being compared to him. Chhatrapati Shivaji’s descendants should quit BJP over the book,” Mr Raut tweeted, focusing on the BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Sambhaji Raje, who’s a descendant of Shivaji.

Sambhaji Raje on Sunday demanded that BJP chief Amit Shah instantly ban the ebook. “We respect Narendra Modi, who was elected as the prime minister of the country for the second time. But neither (Narendra) Modi nor anybody else in the world can be compared with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” he stated.

The BJP, in the meantime, has distanced itself from the ebook. Mr Goyal has additionally supplied to withdraw the assertion from the ebook. “I only wanted to tell readers as to how Modi like Shivaji has worked to take everyone along and also been successful in doing what many considered impossible. If it has hurt sentiments of some people, I am willing to revise those parts of the book,” he was quoted by information company PTI as saying.

With inputs from PTI, ANI