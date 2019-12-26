World Cup Glory And The Kohli Era: Indian Cricket In The Decade Gone By

It has been a decade of decadence for Indian cricket as the lads’s crew scaled new heights, with the Take a look at crew particularly breaking data and setting new requirements. From World Cup glory on the Wankhede Stadium in 2011 to holding the Take a look at mace for 3 years in a row, Indian cricket followers had a lot to cheer for within the decade passed by. The crew confronted its justifiable share of lows as properly, however general, it could be honest to say that Indian cricket rose in prominence within the final ten years.

Here’s a have a look at the highlights of Indian cricket within the decade.

The 2011 World Cup

The yr 2011 noticed cricket’s seminal match return to India, giving the house crew the most important probability at attaining final glory for the reason that heartbreak of the 2003 World Cup ultimate in South Africa. The 2007 World Cup spelt catastrophe for India as they exited early following defeats to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. MS Dhoni was tasked with main the crew after that and he constructed across the current pillars of the crew and added youth, vitality and athleticism to the facet.

Photograph Credit score: AFP

India began their 2011 marketing campaign with a thrashing of co-hosts Bangladesh and gained all their group stage matches barring a tie with England and a solitary defeat to South Africa. Within the quarter-finals, Yuvraj Singh’s all-round present powered India to victory over Australia.

India had been up in opposition to arch-rivals Pakistan within the semi-finals. Sachin Tendulkar scored a streaky knock of 85 and regardless of Wahab Riaz’s five-wicket haul, India posted a complete of 260/9. A advantageous bowling efficiency noticed India bowl Pakistan out for 231, taking them to the ultimate.

India confronted Sri Lanka within the ultimate on the Wankhede stadium. Mahela Jayawardene scored a defiant century, giving India a frightening goal of 275.

India’s chase began ominously as they misplaced Virender Sehwag early. Tendulkar didn’t final very lengthy both. However then Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni laid down anchor and stitched collectively a 109-run stand earlier than the previous fell simply three runs wanting a historic century.

MS Dhoni, who promoted himself above the in-form Yuvraj Singh for the match, performed a blistering knock of 91 off 79 deliveries, proving on the highest stage his credentials as a lethal finisher. Very aptly, the skipper hit a six over long-on to seal a well-known win as India gained the World Cup for the primary time since 1983.

2013 Champions Trophy

Shikhar Dhawan starred with two centuries in three matches within the group levels as India beat South Africa, Pakistan and West Indies within the match being held in England and Wales. Dhawan top-scored for India once more as they beat Sri Lanka within the semi-finals to guide a spot within the ultimate in opposition to England.

The ultimate was shortened to a 20-over affair resulting from rain and Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja helped India to a complete of 129. Defending a low goal, India placed on an excellent show on the sphere to limit the house facet to 124 and win the thrilling ultimate by simply 5 runs. The match shall be remembered as a showcase of India’s give attention to health and athleticism on the sphere, one thing that got here to outline the crew for the remainder of the last decade.

Sachin Tendulkar Bids Farewell

Having scored his 100th worldwide century, Sachin Tendulkar lastly introduced down the curtains on his profession as a cricketer. Tendulkar’s final match – a Take a look at in opposition to West Indies on November 16, 2013 – was performed on the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, his dwelling floor. He scored 74 in his ultimate knock and when he was dismissed, he walked off to applaud. Tendulkar, having performed his 200th Take a look at, gave an emotional farewell speech on the finish of the match. The legendary batsman completed his profession with 15,921 runs in Assessments with 51 centuries and 18,426 runs in ODIs with 49 tons. He stays the very best run-scorer in Assessments and ODIs and holds the file for many centuries in each codecs.

Enter, Virat Kohli

When a prolific run-scorer of Sachin Tendulkar’s pedigree retires, it’s anticipated substitute of that calibre just isn’t going to be discovered any time quickly. However the place he left off, Virat Kohli picked up. The 2008 U-19 World Cup profitable captain took a while to settle into the nationwide crew, however as soon as he discovered his footing, he additionally grew an insatiable urge for food for runs. Virat Kohli smashed data throughout all codecs of the sport and made scoring centuries look simple.

Photograph Credit score: AFP

In Assessments, Kohli amassed 7,202 runs with 27 centuries. In ODIs, he has a complete of 11609 runs, of which 11129 got here on this decade. With 43 ODI centuries, solely Sachin Tendulkar boasts of extra ODI tons than him. He additionally developed his recreation as a grasp chaser and boasts of essentially the most centuries whereas chasing in ODIs.

Kohli additionally took India to new heights in Take a look at cricket after taking up captaincy in 2014, whereas additionally breaking a number of particular person data as captain.

Even in T20Is, regardless of not scoring a century, he established himself as a prolific run-getter, ending the last decade with the joint-highest variety of runs within the shortest format of the sport together with compatriot Rohit Sharma.

Take a look at Domination

India grew right into a dominant pressure in Take a look at cricket within the latter half of the last decade, profitable the ICC Take a look at Mace in 2017 and retaining it ever since. Whereas Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara piled on the vast majority of runs for India, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja rose in stature and terrorised groups at dwelling particularly. One other consider India’s rise within the longest format of the sport has been the give attention to quick bowlers placing in match-winning efforts, and with an arsenal of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav, India now pose a major tempo menace.

Photograph Credit score: AFP

The Indian Take a look at crew completed the last decade having registered its file win-streak within the format, profitable the final seven matches in a row. The Kohli-led facet additionally gained the Take a look at sequence in Australia in 2018-19, the primary time that India toppled the house facet Down Below.

India’s final Take a look at within the decade was additionally a historic first. Whereas day-night Assessments debuted in 2015, India all the time shied away from taking part in the longest format below lights. However, on November 22, Kolkata’s Eden Gardens performed host to India’s first ever pink-ball affair as India beat Bangladesh in a much-hyped match, with Virat Kohli gracing the event with yet one more century.

‘Dadagiri’ At The BCCI

Sourav Ganguly had as soon as led Indian cricket out of its darkest days when he took over as captain when India had been affected by the match-fixing scandal and there was a normal lack of belief in Indian cricket. As this decade got here to an finish, Ganguly has as soon as once more taken over the reins with the BCCI below scrutiny for graft.

Photograph Credit score: AFP

Reeling below allegations of corruption, the Supreme Court docket on January 30, 2017 appointed the Committee of Directors (COA) to take care of the administration of the BCCI and implement the Lodha Committee reforms. The Board held elections in 2019 and Sourav Ganguly was elected the brand new President. The election meant that the BCCI had its first elected President in over two years and it additionally marked the tip of the COA.

Ganguly after all made his presence felt immediately, organising India’s first day-night Take a look at match from out of the blue inside a month of taking workplace.

With the BCCI already established as some of the highly effective cricket boards, will probably be attention-grabbing to see the place Ganguly takes Indian cricket within the 2020s.

Poor efficiency in ICC Tournaments

Whereas India had their share of highs, the last decade additionally noticed some irritating lows, none extra so than their poor present in main tournaments. Aside from the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy, India performed in seven ICC tournaments, together with two World Cups and 4 World T20s. India did not make the ultimate in six of those tournaments, and even within the 2017 Champions Trophy, they misplaced the ultimate to Pakistan.

Photograph Credit score: AFP

India did win three of the 5 Asia Cups held within the decade, however their performances in tournaments nonetheless left one thing to be desired.

The Indian Premier League

The Indian Premier League, or the IPL, grew tremendously in worth and is the most important T20 league on this planet, regardless of the emergence of a number of such leagues across the globe. The last decade noticed Mumbai Indians dominate the IPL, profitable the match 4 occasions, whereas Chennai Tremendous Kings emerged champions thrice.

The IPL was not freed from controversies although, with CSK and Rajasthan Royals being suspended from the league for 2 years for his or her position in a match-fixing and betting scandal.

The Ladies In Blue

It was a very good decade for the Indian girls’s crew as properly, with Mithali Raj main the facet to the ultimate of the 2017 Ladies’s World Cup. Gamers like Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana additionally went about making a mark in Australia’s Ladies’s Massive Bash League.

India completed the last decade with a 2-1 ODI sequence win in opposition to West Indies, their 31st sequence victory within the 50-over format between 2010 and 2019.

All in all, it was a memorable time for Indian cricket, and with the facet main the desk within the first season of the World Take a look at Championship and the 2020 T20 World Cup and 2023 World Cup scheduled to be held in India, followers of the ‘Males in Blue’ have a lot to stay up for within the decade to come back.