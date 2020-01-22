World Cup “Obsession”, India Will Do All To Fulfil That Ambition: Shastri

Profitable a World title is an “obsession” for India coach Ravi Shastri, who says the upcoming six ODIs towards New Zealand and South Africa might be used as a platform for his workforce’s preparations for the T20 World Cup in Australia this October. In an unique interview to PTI, the top coach spoke on a variety of points together with the legacy he desires to create, preparations for the marquee meet, workforce tradition and unlucky accidents to his gamers. “That toss will be taken out of the equation, we will play well irrespective of conditions, of opponents and in every country of the world. That’s what our aim is and that is what we are chasing. Yes, the World Cup remains an obsession and we will do all to fulfil that ambition,” Shastri stated forward of the beginning of India’s tour of New Zealand.

India will play 5 T20 Internationals, three ODIs and two Take a look at matches beginning with the shortest format on January 24. The ODI sequence towards South Africa is to be held in March.

The hallmark of this workforce is having fun with every others’ success, stated Shastri.

“The word ‘I’ is not there in our dictionary. It’s ‘we’. That’s what this team stands for. It celebrates each other’s achievements because it’s the team that wins,” he added.

So, is there a chance that the ODIs held this 12 months shall be an extension of T20s, the previous India captain replied: “Yes, I believe it’s very much possible.”

The two-1 sequence win towards a full-strength Australian aspect was a mirrored image of the Indian workforce’s “mental strength”, which got here again strongly after being outplayed within the opening recreation.

“The Australia sequence was proof of the psychological energy and the power to play underneath stress. After the hammering on the Wankhede, to return again and play like the way in which we did, deserves plenty of credit score and reward.

“It confirmed braveness and as Virat used the phrase courageous, it confirmed we’re unafraid to play courageous cricket and with intent,” stated Shastri.

Whereas nobody can deny that Shastri is happy as punch with the sequence win towards the mighty Australians, the 57-year-old now desires to solely take into consideration the brand new sequence.

“This workforce lives within the current. No matter has occurred prior to now is historical past. We glance to do what we did properly prior to now, in future additionally.

Skipper Virat Kohli has already stated that KL Rahul preserving wickets is an choice and Shastri seconded the view, saying he’s completely satisfied that the workforce has received a multipurpose participant of Rahul’s high quality.

“We love options,” he stated.

The one factor that makes him “sad” is Shikhar Dhawan, who has been dominated out of the New Zealand task because of shoulder dislocation.

“Very sad because he (Dhawan) is a senior player. He is a match-winner. When someone suffers an injury of that sort, everyone is hurt in the team,” he stated.

Recognized for his plain converse, Shastri rejected rumours that Kedar Jadhav has outlived his utility as an ODI participant regardless that he’s bowling hardly ever in worldwide video games.

“Kedar is an integral part of the ODI team that will play in New Zealand. He will be treated like every other player.”

It has been fairly some time since Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal featured collectively within the enjoying XI in white ball video games.

Will they be seen collectively?

“That’s a call we will take. We play ‘Horses for Courses’. We will judge it in that direction.”

Suryakumar Yadav’s title has been propped up as an explosive power-hitter within the enjoying XI. The coach was non-committal on what was his tackle the topic.

“That’s a selector’s job. I don’t get involved in that department as such,” he stated.

He additionally wasn’t bothered by the form of surfaces New Zealand will dish out.

“We, as a team, don’t think about all that. We address something when we see it. We see facts, we address. We don’t go into the history or the past.”