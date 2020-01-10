World Hindi Day: January 10 is a special day for Indians

10 January The day is particular for all Indians and Hindi lovers as a result of right now Hindi Day is well known in your complete world. World Hindi Day was began at 2006. The then Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh had introduced to rejoice World Hindi Day, adopted by January 10 World Hindi Day yearly. The aim of declaring World Hindi Day was to advertise the promotion of Hindi language. On this event, many individuals together with Shivraj Singh Chauhan are sharing this well-known line of Hindi author and poet Bharatendu Harishchandra = –

Personal language development, all progress is finished with out the data of native language and never erased. – Bharatendu Harishchandra

On this event, Union Surroundings Minister Prakash Javadekar, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel have greeted World Hindi Day. Prakash Javadkar has written, Hindi and Indian language are very lovely. The usage of Indian languages ​​on net and cellular is growing. Needs to all residents on the event of #World_Hindi_Day.

Hindi and Indian language are very lovely. The usage of Indian languages ​​on net and cellular is growing. Finest needs to all residents on the event of #World_Hindi_Day day. pic.twitter.com/CHtJaKvAiX – Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 10, 2020

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan additionally wished the countrymen on Hindi Day.

Heartfelt greetings and finest needs to the folks of India and to the Hindi lovers who’re concerned within the promotion of Hindi language all through the world. Hindi just isn’t solely the medium of expression of Indian tradition nevertheless it binds the entire of India in a single thread. #World_Hindi_Day pic.twitter.com/PAukHIPHds – Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) January 10, 2020

“Hindi is embellished with all the virtues on which it can become Sattakhanan in the next category of the world's literary languages.” ~ Maithilisharan Gupta Hindi language is a wealthy language stuffed with immense potential for expression. Hearty congratulations and finest needs to all of you on the event of #World_Hindi_Day pic.twitter.com/gi4oKkX3gF – Congress Sevadal (@CongressSevadal) January 10, 2020

130 Hindi is taught in universities:

Can be joyful to know that Hindi language is taught in 130 universities of the world. Hindi has been given official language standing within the Pacific island of Fiji. Together with this, the Indian Embassy in Norway celebrated its first World Hindi Day.