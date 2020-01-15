World No. 1 tennis player Robert Farah kicked out of the Australian Open after failing a doping test

By Tom Place For Each day Mail Australia

World doubles No.1 tennis participant Robert Farah has pulled out of the Australian Open after testing constructive to steroids.

The 32-year-old athlete blamed his failed doping check on consuming meat in his dwelling nation of Colombia.

Farah stated the Worldwide Tennis Federation (ITF) had knowledgeable him he had examined constructive to the anabolic steroid Boldenona.

World doubles No.1 tennis participant Robert Farah pulled out of the Australian Open after testing constructive to the anabolic steroid Boldenona. Pictured along with his companion Belen Mozo

‘Just a few hours in the past the ITF knowledgeable me of the presence of Boldenona in a check that I did on October 17, 2019 in California,’ he stated.

‘I won’t be able to play on the Australian Open, an occasion for which I had been making ready since December.’

The doubles star, who was topped ATP’s doubles workforce of the yr in 2019 along with his doubles companion Juan Sebastian Cabal, then went onto defend his earlierly clear file.

‘Two weeks earlier than the check talked about, I did an anti-doping check in Shanghai which had a damaging outcome,’ he stated.

‘And I used to be additionally examined at the least 15 different occasions randomly within the worldwide circuit all year long with the identical damaging outcome.

‘As acknowledged by the Colombian Olympic Committee in 2018, this substance is discovered continuously in Colombian meat and should have an effect on athletes’ check outcomes,’ he stated.

The doubles star defended his beforehand clear file and stated he had continuously been examined with out returning a constructive outcome

Farah was topped ATP’s doubles workforce of the yr in 2019 along with his doubles companion Juan Sebastian Cabal (left)

Farah went onto promise his followers he can be working to show he had not taken steroids.

‘I’m calm and assured within the outcomes of this course of since I’ve all the time acted appropriately and actually in my life,’ he stated.

‘I’ll work tougher than ever to return to the courts within the shortest time potential.’

