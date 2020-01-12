World-renowned pastry chef Dominique Ansel reveals how to bake the perfect pie

With wholesome consuming on many Brits’ agendas for the New Yr, for some it might have reignited their ardour for cooking.

However even for probably the most achieved residence cooks, perfecting a pie generally is a difficult process.

One one who has mastered the artwork is French-born pastry chef Dominique Ansel.

The cooking connoisseur, 41, was named the World’s Finest Pastry Chef in 2017 at the World’s 50 Finest Eating places awards – the youngest ever particular person to be bestowed with the accolade.

In 2017, he famously invented the ‘Cronut’ – a hybrid of a croissant and doughnut – at his residence in New York. It sparked a world frenzy and he now has bakeries in London, New York and LA.

Right here, talking completely to FEMAIL, Dominique reveals his prime recommendations on learn how to nail the right pie.

Dominique Ansel, 41, was named the World’s Finest Pastry Chef in 2017 on the World’s 50 Finest Restaurant awards, making him the youngest ever particular person to win the accolade

IT’S ALL ABOUT THE CRUST

For newcomers who’re simply beginning out in pie-making, getting the crust proper is vital in keeping with Dominique.

He stated: ‘When you base your self with a correct crust, one with a texture that is flaky and light-weight however nonetheless holds up the filling, it may be a canvas for therefore many various flavours and fillings, whether or not they’re savoury or candy.

‘For us, the best is a basic butter crust (like in our salted caramel apple pie) or a vanilla sablé crust (in our bourbon pecan pie – and likewise the identical dough that is used for all our tarts as effectively).

KEEP AN EYE ON THE DOUGH

Dominque added that the most typical errors are sometimes made whereas making the dough.

‘Usually it is the crust that is the hardest half to grasp, and I discover that the temperature and texture of the dough is one thing it’s important to preserve a detailed eye on,’ he stated.

‘For those who’re rolling out the dough and it will get too smooth, pop it again into the fridge and even the freezer shortly till it is chilly sufficient to work with once more.

‘In case your kitchen is simply too scorching and your kitchen counters heat up, you can too lay out a sheet tray with ice cubes to chill down the floor.’

Pictured is one among Dominque’s creations, the Chef’s Galette de Rois (or King’s Cake) – the French conventional pie/galette used to rejoice the Epiphany

DON’T OVER-MIX

One other widespread mistake made by residence cooks is over-working the pie dough.

‘Over-mixing the pie crust dough is a standard mistake,’ Dominque defined.

Chef’s selection: a silky pumpkin pie Dominque stated his favorite pie to eat is his personal Further Silky Pumpkin Pie. He added: ‘It is exhausting to choose only one, however I do love our Further Silky Pumpkin Pie that we make every year for Thanksgiving. ‘It is triple-strained so the feel of the pumpkin filling is easy and custard-like, and it is set in a gingerbread crust with vanilla Chantilly on prime. ‘I did not develop up consuming pumpkin pie and even realizing what it was; it wasn’t till I moved to New York to work at Daniel [a Michelin starred restaurant in New York] that I realized about it and the way it reminds so many individuals of childhood/household recollections (in France, pumpkin is often one thing savoury). ‘Now each Thanksgiving, I nonetheless return to Daniel every year to rejoice with my first household and residential within the US.’

‘For those who’re making a standard quick crust, over-mixing and overworking the dough causes the crumbs of butter to get smaller and smaller, whereas additionally warming the butter on the similar time, which can end in a dense crust that does not have that flaky tender texture.

‘Over-mixing additionally prompts the gluten growth greater than it must, and may trigger the ultimate crust to be robust and dense.’

IT’S OK TO BUY THE CRUST… SOMETIMES

Dominique continued: ‘For those who’re making a standard pie crust or a sablé tart shell/crust, which embrace just some easy elements, I might advocate making it by yourself.

‘The flavours and textures are simply going to be a lot better if it is made by hand versus a store-bought crust (which regularly has preservatives to have an extended shelf-life).

‘Nevertheless, for residence cooks, if a recipe requires puff pastry or filo/phyllo, you are higher off shopping for these from the market, as they’re fairly labour-intensive and difficult for most individuals to make from scratch at residence.’

YOU CAN’T GO WRONG WITH APPLE PIE

Dominque added that he likes to experiment with candy and savoury flavours, and every year he collaborates with prime cooks to placed on a sequence of ‘pie nights’ the place they work collectively to create their very own dishes.

‘What’s so enjoyable about our Pie Nights is that every 12 months, we’re in a position to create new savoury and candy pies, so the menus are all the time completely different every year in every metropolis.

Dominque (pictured) stated his favorite pie to eat is his personal Further Silky Pumpkin Pie

‘This 12 months, a few of London’s greatest cooks shared their pie recipes with us too, like Claire Ptak (who baked the marriage cake for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle), Helen Goh, Brett Graham, Barragán Mohacho and Alex Dilling.

‘However it doesn’t matter what, we’ll all the time have a basic Salted Caramel Apple Pie on the line-up – it is a custom.

‘Ours is stuffed with caramelised Gala apples and salted caramel in a flaky golden crust.

‘There’s one thing so easy and comforting about an apple pie, and for us, it is all the time a welcome signal that autumn and pie season is right here, and the vacations are proper across the nook.’

DON’T BE AFRAID TO GET ADVENTUROUS

The chef additionally advised Femail that those that are extra superior at pie making ought to attempt experimenting with flavours.

‘As you turn out to be extra superior and wish to experiment with completely different flavour mixtures, the crust and the finishings are parts you possibly can simply change up,’ he stated.

‘For instance, a standard pumpkin pie could be framed in a gingerbread crust as an alternative of a fundamental pie crust, as we do for Thanksgiving.

‘A easy silky chocolate cream pie could be set in a chocolate sablé shell or perhaps a speculoos crust, then topped with darkish, milk, and white chocolate shavings.’