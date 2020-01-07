World Television Premiere of Super hit movie ‘Pailwaan’ on Zee Kannada

“Bala Idhe Antha Hodedadonu Rowdy, Balvaada Kaaranakke Hodedadonu Yodha”. This energy packed dialogue encapsulates the true essence of Pailwaan, an endearing story a couple of man’s sacrifices to abide by a promise made to his father. Transcending into Krishna’s journey, Zee Kannada will air the World Tv premiere of Pailwaan on 12th January, Sunday at 7:00 PM solely on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD channels.

Starring Sudeep within the titular position, this film is an ideal mix of drama, comedy, romance, feelings and so forth., making it an entire household entertainer. With wrestling because the backdrop, Pailwaan depicts the connection between father-son. The movie is directed by S. Krishna and produced by Swapna Krishna, the blockbuster drama additionally options Sunil Shetty, Akanksha Singh and Sharath Lohitashwa amongst others. The movie superbly captures the glory and grandeur of wrestling as a sport with the bigger than life performances by Sudeep and Suniel Shetty.