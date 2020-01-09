January 9, 2020 | four:33pm

This bionic kitty is purr-fectly reasonable!

The world’s first totally autonomous robotic cat— unveiled at a tech present this week — is programmed to be aloof like flesh-and-blood felines, based on a report.

The MarsCat, made by Elephant Robotics, mimics a cat’s lovable, hard-to-get nature by stretching, meowing and easily doing its personal factor by itself phrases, cnet.com studies.

“Welcome to the future world,” Elephant Robotics says in a video introducing the lovely automaton. “Every Mars Cat is unique, from its eyes and body to its personality.”

The “interactive” battery-powered silicone pet can “hear and see,” is programed to bury litter and bat adorably at dangling toys, based on the agency.

However not like an actual feline, the hairless gadget truly responds to instructions reminiscent of “come here,” “stop” and “quiet.”

The corporate says it’s elevating cash on Kickstarter to assist the robotic cat hit the cabinets. Creators have thus far lapped up $100,000.

The gadget was showcased at this yr’s Client Electronics Present in Las Vegas. The prototype is available in black or white, has huge eyes and is formed like an precise cat.