World’s first human HEAD transplant ‘could happen in next ten years’ due to advances in technology

By Luke Andrews For Mailonline

Revealed: 10:33 EST, 22 December 2019 | Up to date: 10:33 EST, 22 December 2019

It is at all times been a given that you’re caught with the identical physique for all times.

However a former NHS neurosurgeon has claimed that inside ten years this will likely not be the case.

The earlier scientific lead at Hull College Instructing Hospitals, Bruce Mathew, mentioned advances in robotics, stem cell transplants and nerve surgical procedure may make it potential to switch a mind and spinal wire between two our bodies.

One head transplant has already been carried out between two useless our bodies, the place an 18-hour operation noticed the backbone, nerves and blood vessels re-connected at Harbin Medical College, China, two years in the past.

Mr Mathew stumbled throughout the ‘not unimaginable’ idea whereas writing a science fiction novel referred to as Chrysalis with futurist authot Michael J Lee.

‘Initially our intention was simply to brainstorm an concept and it appeared slightly foolish, however then I realised, it truly is not,’ he informed The Telegraph.

‘If you happen to transplant the mind and maintain the mind and spinal wire collectively, it is truly not unimaginable.’

Describing the experiment, he mentioned: ‘You’d take off the spinal column, in order that you may drop in the entire mind and spinal wire and lumbar sacral into a brand new physique.

‘It is very tough to take out the dura (the protecting membrane of the spinal wire) intact with out making a gap in it. It should take quite a few developments, however it should most likely will occur within the subsequent 10 years.’

The operation may assist individuals struggling with muscular dystrophy, amputees, and even carry people again from the useless.

Dr Xiaoping Ren managed to transplant a head onto a useless monkey’s physique in 2017.

‘The primary human head transplant on human cadavers has been performed,’ he informed The Telegraph. ‘A full head swap between brain-dead organ donors is the following stage.’

Russian laptop scientist Valery Spiridonov, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, volunteered to turn out to be the primary head transplant two years in the past.

The analysis has did not get help in Europe and the US as a consequence of moral issues, however has been allowed in China.

Italian neurologist Dr Sergio Canavero, chief of the Turin Superior Neuromodulation Group and who works with Dr Ren, is trying to pioneer an strategy involving severing the mind from the spinal wire.

He plans to chop the reference to a diamond blade after which cool the mind to a state of deep hypothermia to guard it, earlier than connecting it to a brand new physique.