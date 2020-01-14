World’s Highest Bridge In J&K To Withstand Blast, High Inetnsity Quake

The Chenab Bridge, world’s highest rail hyperlink, connects Kashmir Valley to the remainder of the nation.

Kauri (Reasi):

The Chenab Bridge, world’s highest rail hyperlink, connecting Kashmir Valley with the remainder of the nation by rail route, is designed to face up to 40 kg of TNT blast and earthquake of magnitude eight on Richter Scale, mentioned a Konkan Railway’s prime engineer on Tuesday.

The upcoming “next man-made wonder”, being constructed below the direct supervision of the PMO and Railway Board, is prone to be accomplished by December 2021, mentioned Chief Engineer (Coordination) RK Hegde of Konkan Railways, which is executing the undertaking

A nationwide undertaking with 100 per cent central funding, the bridge is being constructed on Chenab river between Bakkal and Kauri within the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

After the completion of the bridge, the Chenab Bridge will boast of getting the world”s highest rail bridge — 359 metre above the river and round 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower.

The bridge kinds an important and essentially the most tough hyperlink within the 111 km-stretch between Katra and Banihal, which is a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail hyperlink undertaking, he mentioned.

“So far, 83 percent of the work has been completed. For the overall completion of the Chenab bridge project, the deadline is December 2021,” Hedge mentioned.

As soon as accomplished, it is going to surpass the file of Shuibai Railway Bridge (275m-high) on Beipan river in China, Hegde instructed PTI on the undertaking website.

The bridge development, which was halted in 2008 in wake of considerations over its security and alignment, was restarted in 2010. It has already missed many deadlines in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019.

The development of the bridge was began in 2002 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister.

Speaking of the bridge sturdiness, Hegde mentioned, “It can withstand high intensity blasts of up to 40 kgs of TNT and an earthquake of magnitude 8 on Richter Scale. Even after the blast, a train can run at a speed on 30 kmhp,” he mentioned.

Blasts of such depth can’t injury any of the bridge pillars both, he added.

To make sure its sturdiness, the bridge is being constructed with 63 mm-thick particular blast-proof metal owing to Jammu and Kashmir”s propensity to frequent terror assaults, he mentioned.

Even the concrete pillars of the bridge is designed to face up to explosions and painted with a particular corrosion-resistant paint, which lasts for 15 years, he mentioned.

Detailing varied measures to make the bridge blast proof, Hegde mentioned, “It is for the first time that self-compacting concrete is being used for filling steel boxes and ends of plate girders.”

The Konkan Railway has additionally arrange a blast lab on the website to check metal plates” the energy to face up to blasts of as much as 40 kg of TNT.

“Before being used in the project, each high grade steel plate is being tested at the project site itself for its capacity to withstand the blast load,” mentioned an engineer on the lab.

“There is no compromise with quality. We have rejected a large quantity of steel plates being procured from SAIL and two other companies,” he added.

Metal plates for the bridge have been procured from the Bhilai plant of Metal Authority of India, whereas the girders are assembled at a fabrication workshop adjoining to the bridge.

“Each girder plate is eight-metre-long and we have estimated that 161 girders will be required for the purpose,” he mentioned.

Speaking of the highest-level curiosity within the undertaking, an engineer mentioned, the PMO and Railway Board instantly monitor its work progress on a regular basis by “electronic eyes”.

“If the CCTVs goes off for one minute, we get a call from the PMO as to what is happening. They are monitoring it round the clock through electronic eyes,” an engineer mentioned.

The bridge, an 1.315 km-long “engineering marvel” can also be designed to face up to wind speeds of as much as 260 km per hour.

“The railways will also install sensors on the bridge to check the wind velocity and as soon as the wind speed exceeds 90 kmph, the signal on the track will turn red, preventing train movement,” the engineer mentioned.

In accordance with the plan, a hoop of aerial safety may even be supplied to safeguard the bridge.

“An online monitoring and warning system will be installed on the bridge to protect passengers and trains in critical conditions. Footpaths and cycle trails will also be built adjacent to it,” he added.

The Chenab Bridge, an arched metal and concrete construction, will join Baramulla to Jammu through Udhampur-Katra-Qazigund with a journey time of six-and-a-half hours.

At present, it takes precisely double the time, 13 hours, to achieve Jammu from Baramulla in northern Kashmir, which is 60 km from Srinagar.

Speaking of measures to make the bridge earthquake-proof, Konkan Railway Chairman Sanjay Gupta mentioned an in depth, site-specific seismic evaluation has been carried out by specialists from the Indian Institute of Know-how, Roorkee, and the Indian Institute of Sciences, Bangalore.

“The most difficult phase of the project now is the construction of the section between Banihal and Katra. This is most challenging for Konkans,” he added,.