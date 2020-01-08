World’s Highest Rail Bridge Connecting Kashmir To Be Finished By 2021

“The construction of the bridge is the most challenging part of the Kashmir rail link project”: official

Jammu:

Kashmir might be related to the remainder of India by means of railway community by December subsequent yr as the federal government has set a contemporary deadline for completion of the world’s highest railway bridge.

The rail line is anticipated to be 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower.

Konkan Railway has stated it was most difficult mission within the post-independent historical past of the Indian Railways.

“It is most challenging task in the 150-year-long history of the railways. The highest railway bridge in the world, connecting Kashmir with rest of country through rail line will be completed by December 2021,” Konkan Railway Chairman Sanjay Gupta informed reporters in Jammu on Wednesday night time.

“The construction of the bridge is the most challenging part of the Kashmir rail link project undertaken post-independence and, once completed, it will be an engineering marvel,” Mr Gupta stated.

The large arch-shaped construction, being constructed in hostile terrain, have used over 5,462 tonnes of metal might be 359 metres above the river mattress, he added.

Designed to face up to wind speeds of as much as 260 km per hour, the 1.315-km-long “engineering marvel” will join Bakkal (Katra) and Kauri (Srinagar).

The bridge types an important hyperlink within the 111-km stretch between Katra and Banihal, which is a part of the Udhampur- Srinagar-Baramulla rail hyperlink mission.

As soon as accomplished, it is going to surpass the file of the Beipan river Shuibai railway bridge (275 m) in China.

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail hyperlink mission is very important to offer another and a dependable transportation system to Jammu and Kashmir to affix Kashmir Valley to the Indian Railways community, Gupta stated.

He added that in view of the significance of this mission in offering seamless and hassle-free connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir, the mission was declared as nationwide mission in 2002.