‘World’s hottest grandmother’ selling sexy snaps to fundraise for Australian wildfire relief

The girl dubbed the “world’s hottest grandmother” is doing her half to lift funds to assist battle the continued firefighting efforts in her native Australia by making the most of what she is aware of finest.

Her horny self.

This previous Wednesday, 49-year-old Gina Stewart said on Instagram that she’ll be sending out free subscriptions to her OnlyFans account – a social media website the place individuals subscribe to raunchy content material – to anybody who donates at the least $10 to a variety of fundraisers for the Australian bushfire reduction.

Organizations in Stewart’s record included: Australian Purple Cross Blood Service, the Salvation Military and WWF Australia to call just a few.

“Every donation gets the free link to join my premium content from me to your DM (direct messages),” Stewart wrote on Instagram.

Stewart instructed the U.Ok. Solar: “It’s the least I can do.”

“My brother is an actor down in Sydney, he’s been working every day as a volunteer firefighter,” she stated. “His house has been really close to the firefront – so he’s literally fighting for his community.”

What a distinction a day could make in fundraising. In a Thursday Instagram publish, Stewart stated “thousands of dollars” has been raised so removed from her followers.

“So much love and gratitude to all of you who are helping with your amazing kindness and generous donations,” the mom of 4 and grandmother of 1 stated. “We’re making a distinction and that’s what it’s all about, principally to the wildlife charities within the type of 1000’s of that’s pouring in all evening and all day as direct donations.

“So thanks all kindly from the underside of my coronary heart, it’s an amazing response.”

Stewart gained fame after competing in Maxim’s Most interesting Australia contest in 2018 and posting images that left nothing to the creativeness on social media.

Different Instagram fashions have utilized their sexuality to fundraise for firefighting efforts.

Final week, 20-year-old mannequin Kaylen Ward, a.okay.a. The Bare Philanthropist, stated she is going to ship express images of herself to anybody who donated to a fundraiser. Her nude fundraising efforts led to her Instagram account being suspended whereas elevating greater than $700,000 within the course of.