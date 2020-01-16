World’s ‘Longest’ Cake, Courtesy 1,500 Kerala Bakers, Chefs

A baker prepares an approximatively 6.5-km lengthy cake as a try intention to interrupt Guinness World Document.

Thrissur, India:

It was a record-baking effort. A whole lot of bakers and cooks got here collectively Wednesday to create what they stated is the world’s longest cake — about 6.5 kilometres (4 miles).

They unfold chocolate ganache on the serpentine dessert stretched out on hundreds of tables and desks at a pageant floor and adjoining roads in Kerala’s Thrissur.

The vanilla cake, 4 inches (10 centimetres) huge and thick, weighed in at about 27,000 kilograms (59,500 kilos).

About 1,500 bakers and cooks, sporting conventional whites and toque blanche caps, spent practically 4 hours to place it collectively utilizing 12,000 kilograms of sugar and flour.

Giant crowds watched the occasion organised by Bakers Affiliation Kerala (BAKE). The group’s secretary normal, Naushad, stated Guinness World Information had assessed the cake as being 6,500 metres however their affirmation of the precise size was pending.

That a lot cake would surpass the Guinness file held by Chinese language bakers in Zixi county who made a fruitcake virtually three.2 kilometres lengthy in 2018.

“This is an effort to showcase our skills to the world,” Naushad, who makes use of one identify, advised AFP.

“We ensured hygiene and taste are up to the mark.”