World’s Shortest Man, Who Measured 67.08 cm, Dies In Nepal

Khagendra Thapa Magar was first declared the world’s shortest man in 2010 after his 18th birthday

Kathmandu:

The world’s shortest man who might stroll, as verified by Guinness World Data, died Friday at a hospital in Nepal, his household mentioned.

Khagendra Thapa Magar, who measured 67.08 centimetres (2 toes 2.41 inches), died of pneumonia at a hospital in Pokhara, 200 kilometres from Kathmandu, the place he lived together with his mother and father.

“He has been in and out of hospital because of pneumonia. But this time his heart was also affected. He passed away today,” Mahesh Thapa Magar, his brother, informed AFP.

Magar was first declared the world’s shortest man in 2010 after his 18th birthday, photographed holding a certificates solely a bit smaller than him.

Nevertheless he ultimately misplaced the title after Nepal’s Chandra Bahadur Dangi, who measured 54.6 centimetres, was found and named the world’s shortest cell man.

Magar regained the title after Dangi’s dying in 2015.

“He was so tiny when he was born that he could fit in the palm of your hand, and it was very hard to bathe him because he was so small,” mentioned his father, Roop Bahadur, in line with Guinness World Data.

Because the world’s shortest man the 27-year-old travelled to greater than a dozen international locations and made tv appearances in Europe and the USA.

“We’re terribly sad to hear the news from Nepal that Khagendra is no longer with us,” mentioned Craig Glenday, Guinness World Data editor-in-chief.

“Life can be challenging when you weigh just 6 kilograms and you don’t fit into a world built for the average person. But Khagendra certainly didn’t let his small size stop him from getting the most out of life” he mentioned.

Magar grew to become an official face of Nepal’s tourism marketing campaign, which featured him because the smallest man in a rustic that’s dwelling to the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest.

Throughout his stint he met different quick individuals all over the world, together with the shortest lady, Jyoti Amge, from India.

In a video launched by Guinness World Data, Magar is seen enjoying a guitar together with his brother, driving a motorcycle and sitting at his household’s store.

The world’s shortest non-mobile man stays Junrey Balawing of the Philippines, who measures solely 59.93 centimetres however is unable to stroll or stand unaided, in line with Guinness World Data.

The report for shortest dwelling cell man is now retained by Edward “Nino” Hernandez of Colombia, a reggaeton DJ who stands 70.21 centimeters tall, Guinness mentioned.