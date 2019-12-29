World’s wealthiest people got $1.2billion richer in 2019

By Jennifer Smith For Dailymail.com

Printed: 19:04 EST, 28 December 2019 | Up to date: 00:23 EST, 29 December 2019

The world’s richest folks received even wealthier in 2019, gaining $1.2 trillion between them which quantities to a 25 p.c enhance.

In accordance with Bloomberg’s Billionaire’s Index, the richest 500 folks on this planet now have a mixed wealth of $5.9 trillion, a rise of virtually 1 / 4 since final 12 months.

Jeff Bezos tops the checklist because the richest particular person on this planet, with Invoice Gates and Mark Zuckerberg additionally within the high 5.

Individually, Bezos misplaced cash in his divorce from his spouse of 23 years, MacKenzie, in the summertime.

Scroll down for video

Jeff Bezos stays the richest man on this planet with a fortune of $116billion regardless of his divorce. Invoice Gates is the second richest man on this planet. He gained $23.1billion in 2019

Kylie Jenner grew to become the youngest self-made billionaire on the age of 21. Bernard Arnault gained extra money than anybody in 2019, including $37.7billion to his fortune. he’s third on the checklist

The world’s richest folks received even wealthier in 2019, gaining $1.2 trillion between them which quantities to a 25 p.c enhance

The wealthy checklist: Jeff Bezos tops the checklist because the richest particular person on this planet, with Invoice Gates and Mark Zuckerberg additionally within the high 5

HOW THE WORLD’S RICHEST PEOPLE FARED IN 2019 1. Jeff Bezos 2019: – $9billion New complete wealth: $116billion 2. Invoice Gates 2019: $23.1billion New complete wealth: $113billion three. Bernard Arnault 2019: $37.7billion New complete wealth: $ 106billion four. Warren Buffett 2019: 5.26billion New complete wealth: $89.1billion 5. Mark Zuckerberg 2019: $27.4billion New complete wealth: $79.4billion 6. Amancio Ortega 2019: $17.9billion New complete wealth: $76.6billion 7. Larry Web page 2019: $14.0billion New complete wealth: $65.2billion eight. Sergey Brin 2019: $13.4billion New complete wealth: $63.3billion 9. Charles Koch 2019: $2.68billion New complete wealth: $62.1billion 10. Julia Flesher Koch 2019: $62.1billion New complete wealth: $61.1billion

She walked away with 1 / 4 of their mixed Amazon shares, price an estimated $36billion.

However he’s now solely down $9billion, due to a rise within the firm’s inventory.

Fb founder Zuckerberg was up by $27.3billion regardless of rising criticism of his monopoly on social media.

Invoice Gates’ fortune additionally rose by $22.7billion.

The most important features had been loved by Bernard Arnault, who gained $36.5 billion, bringing his complete fortune to $106billion.

The revelations are more likely to enrage politicians each within the UK and US, the place liberals have spent a lot of the final 12 months calling for tighter controls on how the richest acquire and retain wealth.

Presidential hopefuls together with Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have made it a marketing campaign level to go after the world’s wealthiest.

Within the UK, defeated Labour celebration chief Jeremy Corbyn anchored his marketing campaign to the identical theme.

There are 173 billionaires on this planet, in line with the index by Bloomberg.

Amongst notable additions to this 12 months’s checklist is Kylie Jenner, who grew to become the youngest self-made billionaire this 12 months by her eponymous magnificence line.

The notable losers included Rupert Murdoch, who misplaced $10billion of his private fortune by giving it to his youngsters.

WeWork’s embattled former CEO Adam Neumann additionally noticed his prospects plummet when the corporate went from a $47billion valuation to an $8billion valuation.

WeWork plans to go public subsequent 12 months.



Claiming fourth and fifth spots are Warren Buffet (left) and Mark Zuckerberg (proper)

Amancio Ortega (left) takes sixth spot with a fortune of $76.6billion. Larry Web page (proper) is available in at seventh place with a web price of $65.2billion

Sergey Brin (left) with a fortune of $63.3billion claiming him eighth spot and in ninth place Charles Koch with a web price of $62.1billion