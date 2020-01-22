EDUCATION Exam Results Exam Results News

Worriers – “Terrible Boyfriend”

January 22, 2020
2 Min Read

Worriers are releasing a brand new album, You Or Somebody You Know , originally of March. We've heard one observe from their follow-up to Survival Pop already, “PWR CPLE,” and right this moment the band's again with one other one, “Terrible Boyfriend.” It's a mushy and snaking tune that fades in with a sluggish recognition. Lauren Denitzio sings candidly about their incompatibility in relationships and their latest divorce. “If we're being honest I was not cut out to take out,” they sing within the refrain. “Now a lighter left hand ain't so bad’ cause I make a terrible boyfriend. “Pay attention beneath.

TOUR DATES:

03 / 12 Wilmington, DE @ The Queen ^

03 / 13 Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theater ^

03 / 14 Raleigh, NC @Lincoln Theater ^

03 / 15 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground ^

03 / 17 Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor ^

03 / 18 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution ^

03 / 21 Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater ^

03 / 22 Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater ^

03 / 24 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater ^

03 / 25 Nasvhille, TN @ Cannery Ballroom ^

03 / 27 Windfall, RI @ Columbus Theater ^

03 / 28 Portland , ME @ State Theater ^

03 / 29 Pink Financial institution , NJ @ Rely Basie Theater ^ SOLD OUT

03/31 New York, NY @ Webster Corridor

04 / 01 New York, NY @ City Corridor Theater ^ SOLD OUT

04 / 02 Pink Financial institution, NJ @ Rely Bassie Theater ^

04 / 03 Holyoke, MA @ Gateway Metropolis Arts ^ SOLD OUT

04 / 04 Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Corridor ^

04 / 05 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Corridor ^

05 / 08 Seattle, WA @ Columbia Metropolis Theater

05 / 09 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore

05 / 10 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

05 / 12 San Francisco, CA @ Unbiased

05 / 13 Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

05 / 14 San Diego, CA @ Casbah

05 / 15 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

05 / 16 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

^ = w / Brian Fallon & The Howling Climate Justin Townes Earl

= w / Kevin Devine John Ok Samson

You Or Somebody You Know is out three/6 by way of 6131 Information. Pre-order it right here.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment