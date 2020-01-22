Worriers – “Terrible Boyfriend”

Worriers are releasing a brand new album, You Or Somebody You Know , originally of March. We've heard one observe from their follow-up to Survival Pop already, “PWR CPLE,” and right this moment the band's again with one other one, “Terrible Boyfriend.” It's a mushy and snaking tune that fades in with a sluggish recognition. Lauren Denitzio sings candidly about their incompatibility in relationships and their latest divorce. “If we're being honest I was not cut out to take out,” they sing within the refrain. “Now a lighter left hand ain't so bad’ cause I make a terrible boyfriend. “Pay attention beneath.

TOUR DATES:

03 / 12 Wilmington, DE @ The Queen ^

03 / 13 Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theater ^

03 / 14 Raleigh, NC @Lincoln Theater ^

03 / 15 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground ^

03 / 17 Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor ^

03 / 18 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution ^

03 / 21 Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater ^

03 / 22 Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater ^

03 / 24 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater ^

03 / 25 Nasvhille, TN @ Cannery Ballroom ^

03 / 27 Windfall, RI @ Columbus Theater ^

03 / 28 Portland , ME @ State Theater ^

03 / 29 Pink Financial institution , NJ @ Rely Basie Theater ^ SOLD OUT

03/31 New York, NY @ Webster Corridor

04 / 01 New York, NY @ City Corridor Theater ^ SOLD OUT

04 / 02 Pink Financial institution, NJ @ Rely Bassie Theater ^

04 / 03 Holyoke, MA @ Gateway Metropolis Arts ^ SOLD OUT

04 / 04 Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Corridor ^

04 / 05 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Corridor ^

05 / 08 Seattle, WA @ Columbia Metropolis Theater

05 / 09 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore

05 / 10 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

05 / 12 San Francisco, CA @ Unbiased

05 / 13 Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

05 / 14 San Diego, CA @ Casbah

05 / 15 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

05 / 16 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

^ = w / Brian Fallon & The Howling Climate Justin Townes Earl

= w / Kevin Devine John Ok Samson

You Or Somebody You Know is out three/6 by way of 6131 Information. Pre-order it right here.