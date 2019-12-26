Worzel Gummidge fans left TERRIFIED of Mackenzie Crook’s portrayal in Christmas reboot 

Worzel Gummidge followers have been left terrified as they watched BBC’s Christmas reboot of the 80s basic on Thursday night.

The 2-part revival follows the story of foster youngsters John and Susan, who arrive within the peaceable village of Scatterbrook and embark on an journey with the scarecrow after discovering him within the legendary Ten Acre Subject.

And whereas the sequence takes inspiration from the unique sitcom, viewers discovered Mackenzie Criminal’s portrayal of the character a lot scarier than the late Jon Pertwee’s version, evaluating the speaking model to well-known villain Freddy Krueger.

The brand new present opens with John and Susan’s journey to Scatterbrook, the place they stick with Mr Braithwaite, who’s left shocked about their arrival.

Including a contemporary contact to the basic, the younger boy is seen documenting his new house on his iPhone, earlier than asking his foster father or mother for a WiFi code.

The kids are then seen exploring the legendary Ten Acre Subject the place they first spot Worzel.

As they put together for his or her first night time of sleep, John discovers that he is misplaced his cellular system, which he by chance dropped within the subject.

Reassuring her youthful sibling, Susan cheekily says: ‘We’ll survive, it will be just like the olden days within the 90s.’

The kindly scarecrow then retrieves John’s iPhone from the sector and returns it to his house, scaring the kid on arrival.

As soon as launched to Susan, the group bond as they get pleasure from a tour of the sector within the kid-friendly sequence and sneak right into a museum, the place Worzel reunites with the scarecrow’s love-interest Aunt Sally.

Viewers determined to focus their consideration on the scarecrow’s frayed and wrinkly pores and skin, with one joking followers will expertise ‘nightmares’ after watching the present.

Taking to Twitter, a fan wrote: ‘As a younger lad, Worzel used to terrify me, particularly when he pulled off his head. I am 36 and watching it now. Completely s******g my pants.’

‘Seems extra like Freddy Kruger. They’ll be some nightmares tonight. #WorzelGummidge’ [sic], one other agreed.

A 3rd added: ‘The @bbc #WorzelGummidge appears to be like a bit like Freddy Krueger’. whereas a fourth shared: ‘Why does Mackenzie Criminal’s Worzel Gummidge appear like Freddie Kruger. F*****g terrifying and I’m 32.’

‘F**okay me!! Worzel turns into Freddy Kruger!! Scary s***!! #WorzelGummidge’, a scared viewer tweeted.

Others praised actor Mackenzie, 48, for adapting the sequence for a brand new era: ‘Already in love with #WorzelGummidge and his lovely face. How folks can discover him scary or nightmarish is past me.’

‘I like Mackenzie Criminal’s south nation accent. So candy!!! #WorzelGummidge @Worzeltv’, one other added.

A 3rd enthused: ‘I believe this new #WorzelGummidge is doing a superb job.’

‘#WorzelGummidge I nonetheless suppose the 80s model was the most effective. However I suppose that is for a brand new era’, one other shared.

One other gushed: ‘Simply watched Worzel Gummidge. Regardless of loving the unique, I’ve to say this model was sheer genius – in appearing, screenplay, cinematography and stability! Smartest thing this Xmas!’

‘I believe that #WorzelGummidge could also be the most effective factor that I’ve seen on telly all yr’, extra added.

Worzel turned a cult basic following its launch in 1979, with 31 episodes unfold throughout a two yr run earlier than it went off air in December 1981.

The present, starring Pertwee as Gummidge, Una Stubbs as Aunt Sally and Lorraine Chase as Dolly Garments-Peg, would get pleasure from a quick revival in 1987 for the New Zealand primarily based Worzel Gummidge Down Underneath.

Aired on Channel four, the sequence charted Gummidge’s adventures on the opposite aspect of the world after his beloved Aunt Sally is offered to a museum proprietor.

The long-lasting character made his first TV look in BBC sequence Worzel Gummidge Turns Detective in 1953, with Frank Atkinson taking the titular function some 26-years earlier than Pertwee launched him into public consciousness.

Mackenzie made a reputation for himself as Gareth Keenan in Ricky Gervais’ basic sitcom The Workplace earlier than making the transition to movie and a recurring function within the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

He has additionally featured in common TV exhibits Skins, Merlin and Recreation Of Thrones. His final TV look got here in Amazon Prime’s epic historic drama Britannia, by which he performs a druid.

Mackenzie writes, directs and stars within the revival, which involves BBC One in two hour lengthy movies.

On the revived present, the director mentioned: ‘I’m thrilled to be again working with the BBC and plenty of members of the Detectorists workforce to convey Worzel Gummidge to a brand new era of viewers and reintroduce him to previous associates.

‘Adapting Barbara Euphan Todd’s books into these two movies has been a pleasure and I’ve utterly fallen for her charming, irreverent scarecrow.

‘Fingers crossed for an excellent English summer time as we head out to Scatterbrook Farm and Worzel’s Ten Acre Subject.’ Michael Palin, Zoe Wanamaker, Steve Pemberton additionally star within the festive version.