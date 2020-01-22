Would Have Loved To Meet Seen Greta Thunberg: Donald Trump At Davos

Donald Trump denied he thought world warming was a hoax

Davos:

US President Donald Trump mentioned on Wednesday he would have beloved to have met Swedish atmosphere activist Greta Thunberg at Davos however added that she mustn’t focus her anger on the USA.

“I would have loved to have seen her,” Trump informed reporters earlier than leaving the posh Swiss resort, whereas claiming that nations apart from the USA have been the worst polluters and “Greta ought to focus on those places”.

Trump had launched a unprecedented assault on environmental campaigners in a speech to the World Financial Discussion board (WEF) on Tuesday, saying they have been “perennial prophets of doom” and the “heirs of yesterday’s foolish fortune tellers”.

Ms Thunberg sat quietly by means of the speech and was unrepentant in later remarks. “Our house is still on fire,” she mentioned.

Trump denied he thought world warming was a hoax, saying: “No not at all — I think aspects of it are.”

He mentioned campaigners had put world warming “at a level that is unrealistic” to the purpose the place folks can’t stay their lives.

Additionally talking at Davos, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin defended the administration’s insurance policies, saying its views had been misinterpreted.

“The US administration believes in clean air and clean water. This is a very complicated issue. We support a clean environment we just think it can be done in a way that is pro-business,” he mentioned.

