Would’ve Intervened, Prevented JNU Violence: Ex-Delhi Police Commissioner

New Delhi:

Former Delhi Police Commissioner Neeraj Kumar on Sunday stated had he been in control of the pressure, he would have sought intelligence and intervened “at any appropriate time” to stop the scenario on the Jawaharlal Nehru College campus from deteriorating.

Mr Kumar’s comment got here amid widespread criticism obtained by police for its delayed intervention throughout the January 5 violence in JNU when masked folks armed with rods and sticks ran amok on the campus and assaulted college students and college, and vandalised property, leaving 34 folks injured.

“The administration kept seeing the situation and that was wrong. Police could have acted even without VC’s request,” Mr Kumar instructed PTI.

“More importantly, the special branch and the local police, which was aware of how things were happening over the last few days, should have foreseen the events and based on its own reports it could have intervened,” he stated.

Requested what would he have completed otherwise had he been the police commissioner, he stated, “I would have pressed my special branch into service and asked it to develop intelligence and at any appropriate time, I would have intervened and prevented the incident from happening and no one could have faulted me for that.”

Police had been criticised final month too after they had barged into Jamia Millia Islamia to search for ”outsiders” allegedly concerned in violence and arson throughout the protest in opposition to the amended citizenship regulation outdoors the varsity.

“In Jamia, they did very properly to intervene. (However) they had been concerned in excesses and that was form of an overreaction. However it can’t be faulted why they entered.

“The Jamia VC is making an attempt to avoid wasting face with college students and workers (by slamming police). Equally in JNU, even when VC had not invited police they usually had particular data, they might have intervened,” he stated.

Nevertheless, he stated, in a regulation and order scenario what truly occurs is barely recognized to on-ground officers.

“It’s simple to analyse based mostly on incomplete data. This can be a very peculiar scenario – that the police intervened in a proactive manner in Jamia they usually had been damned in JNU as a result of they stated they weren’t known as in. So the police is damned in any case,” he stated.

Calling the notion that police ought to go in solely on the request of the VC “fallacious”, he stated if a criminal offense has been dedicated inside the premises of a college there may be nothing to cease police.

“It’s only a matter of protocol and out of courtesy that you just search permission from the VC. If a assassin or terrorist is hiding in a college, you do not want to take anyone’s permission,” he stated.

He additionally stated the “goons who got here to JNU belonged to a sure get together” and maybe no matter reservations the police had, it was on account of that.

Left outfits and the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad blamed one another for the JNU violence.

Mr Kumar was the Delhi Police commissioner when the Nirbhaya gangrape and homicide had grabbed headlines in 2012. Protests had erupted within the nationwide capital throughout that point.