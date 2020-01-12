WOW Roster Told To Give ‘No Comment’ To Questions Of Tessa Blanchard’s Bullying

Tessa Blanchard didn’t have a great day on social media. She tried to ship out a tweet about ladies supporting one another and it resulted in an absolute storm.

Sienna revealed that Blanchard spit on La Black Rose and known as her the N-Phrase. That specific incident occurred whereas in Japan in 2017.

This was adopted by a number of extra individuals from virtually each promotion on earth coming ahead with related tales about Tessa Blanchard’s bullying.

Fightful Choose reviews that David McClane has emailed the Girls Of Wrestling roster telling them to provide a “no comment” regarding any questions on Blanchard’s bullying.

David McClane particularly emailed the WOW roster to inform them to provide a “no comment” on any inquiries in regards to the story.

It’s also stated that there are “several other stories among the WOW locker room” regarding Blanchard’s bullying methods. Apparently, the state of affairs hasn’t gotten higher since becoming a member of Impression Wrestling.