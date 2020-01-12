Wow! Titans blow out Ravens for second titanic playoff upset

Shut down Ravens operating backs, stuff Jackson

BALTIMORE — Whoa. Chalk up one other titanic upset highway win for the Tennessee Titans. This time by blowout.

Seven days after eliminating the defending Tremendous Bowl champion New England Patriots on their house turf, 20-13, the Titans on Saturday evening walloped the 2019 NFL regular-season champion Baltimore Ravens, 28-12, within the first of two weekend AFC divisional playoff video games.

As soon as once more, indomitable operating again Derrick Henry was the central offensive determine for the Titans.

He ran for 195 yards, all however 56 within the second half. And on the sport’s signature scoring play that gave Tennessee a 21-6 lead halfway by the third quarter, Henry even threw for a rating, on a cool trick play.

The Titans thus advance to the AFC championship sport subsequent Sunday, because the convention’s sixth and ultimate playoff seed — both at Kansas Metropolis or at Houston, relying on which of these groups wins their AFC divisional playoff sport on Sunday in Okay.C.

It simply wasn’t purple’s day. Baltimore was the second playoff crew of the day that wears primarily purple that misplaced, after Minnesota.

The Vikings’ defeat at San Francisco wasn’t a shock. The Ravens’ was an absolute stunner.

The Titans weren’t fazed one bit by being a 9½-point highway underdog, in opposition to a Ravens juggernaut that had received 12 straight video games since September.

Tennessee led the entire manner, too, on a blustery, unseasonably delicate Saturday evening at M&T Financial institution Stadium, simply earlier than summery rains blew in. It was 20 C at kickoff. Not even the climate was as stunning as the best way the Ravens’ season ended.

The Titans defence was up for the problem as a lot because the Titans offence, if no more.

Tennessee compelled extra game-changing errors from the probably regular-season NFL MVP, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, than any crew had all season.

The Titans stuffed him twice on essential fourth-and-1 keepers, intercepted him twice, sacked him 3 times, and compelled him to fumble as soon as deep in Baltimore territory.

Which may make it sound as if Jackson performed terribly. He most decidedly didn’t. His professional passing saved the Ravens within the sport right through. He completed with 143 yards dashing and 365 yards passing — 508 whole. Wow.

However the Titans led 7-Zero after one quarter, 14-6 after two, and 28-6 after three earlier than coasting house.

The story of the primary half was Tennessee cashing in two turnover items — an interception off a tipped Jackson move, and a stuffed fourth-and-1 run by Jackson on the Baltimore 45.

Clutch if not prolific Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill cashed in each turnovers with stunning landing throws.

The primary, a pleasant lob into the far left nook of the top zone, the place tight finish Jonnu Smith made a superb juggling catch along with his left hand solely, and appeared to get a knee — or possibly simply his butt — down earlier than the remainder of his physique landed into out-of-bounds white paint.

The second, a 45-yard rocket to streaking, wide-open, backup receiver Kalif Raymond — who at full pace cut up Baltimore’s deep safeties and made an excellent stab in the long run zone, for a 14-Zero Titans lead 15 seconds into the second quarter.

Baltimore capped two lengthy second-quarter drives with subject targets, and have been driving deep into Tennessee territory to begin the second half — till Jackson obtained stoned once more on a fourth-and-1 keeper, on the Tennessee 18.

Then the floodgates opened for the Titans.

They rapidly scored a landing. This one was arrange by a 66-yard Henry burst on a threerd-and-1 from the Tennessee 28, all the way down to the Baltimore six.

The landing this time got here off a nifty trick play — on threerd-and-goal from the three, with beginning quarterback Tannehill subbed out for former starter Marcus Mariota.

Mariota all of the sudden motioned from the shotgun out extensive to the appropriate. The ball was rapidly snapped on to halfback Henry, who faked a intestine run, then jumped up excessive and threw a lob move in the long run zone. Titans wideout Corey Davis caught it.

Tennessee 21, Baltimore 6 — halfway by the third quarter.

Unusual catastrophe continued for the Ravens.

On Baltimore’s first play following the following kickoff, Jackson unwisely danced for too lengthy within the pocket. Titans defensive sort out Jurrell Casey — who had a monster sport, with two sacks and run-stuffs galore — strip-sacked Jackson and teammate Jeffery Simmons recovered the unfastened ball on the Baltimore 20.

Six performs later, Tannehill ran in on an possibility keeper from one yard out: Tennessee 28, Baltimore 6.

The Ravens saved battling, and at last scored a landing with 11:04 left on a 15-yard Jackson move to tight finish Hayden Hurst.

By then, some among the many 71,254 readily available had already left.

They weren’t hoarse. There simply wasn’t a lot to cheer about for the house aspect.

Not that the Titans cared. Can they make it three upset wins in a row to achieve Tremendous Bowl LIV on Feb. three in Miami?

Hey. Are you gonna promote them quick subsequent week?

