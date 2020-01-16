Woz Blog: Gasol’s back and Powell and OG are soaring for Raptors

Nicely, that was a bushy one in Oklahoma Metropolis. Although Toronto by no means trailed after the primary quarter and led by as many as 30 factors, that is the brand new NBA and nearly no lead is protected.

The Dallas Mavericks discovered that out the arduous method final month when Toronto roared again in historic vogue and this one was far more hectic for the guests then it wanted or ought to have been. That stated, ultimately, it was a powerful highway win towards a Thunder crew that had actually been rolling.

I appreciated the creativity Nick Nurse confirmed (and the way he threw us all off) by going gigantic and beginning each the red-hot Serge Ibaka and the returning Marc Gasol. That made Pascal Siakam an outsized small ahead and OG Anunoby an unfair-sized taking pictures guard. It jogged my memory of when Ron Artest used to spend a great chunk of time whereas with Indiana at taking pictures guard. Even if you happen to’re constructed like a home like Artest or Anunoby, when you have the lateral quickness and defensive instincts, you’ll be able to defend that place regardless of not being the standard measurement (it’s harder at present although with so many groups enjoying a second taking pictures guard on the two).

Anunoby was actually good at each ends of the ground. He was all over the place defensively within the early going, together with whereas matched up with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has been terrorizing the league recently. Anunoby’s solely performed extra minutes as soon as in his profession (the additional time loss in Indiana final month) and it was straightforward to see why Nurse rode him, regardless of having extra obtainable gamers than he has turn out to be used to at his disposal. He was smothering, one thing Toronto might have used extra of from others, ultimately. He tied his career-high with 5 assists, lots of them nice additional cross reads to an open Norman Powell, and he may be the crew’s finest off-ball cutter, one thing they want now that Danny Inexperienced isn’t round anymore.

A good thing about the crew going large and Powell rolling (extra on that coming) was it allowed NBA minutes per sport chief Kyle Lowry to solely play 33 minutes, his fewest of the season in a sport the place he didn’t depart as a consequence of an damage. With Fred VanVleet forward of schedule, based on Nurse, Nurse will have the ability to hold Lowry’s minutes underneath management on a nightly foundation beginning as early as Friday towards Washington.

The Raptors went extra conventional when Powell changed Gasol round halfway by means of the primary, and Powell continued to point out no indicators of rust. He turned in his second wonderful sport in a row since his return to motion and his breakout season continues. That is the second sport in a row Powell was our alternative as one of the best Raptor on the ground. He had competitors from Anunoby, Siakam and Gasol, amongst others, however that is spectacular stuff from Powell. His jumper seems to be nice. General, this was Toronto’s highest area aim proportion in a sport since 2010 and solely the 10th trip of the a whole lot of Raptors sport through the years that Toronto shot over 60% from the sector.

The VanVleet information was very encouraging for the reason that Raptors had hinted that he’d be out lots longer. It’s going to result in some fascinating choices for Nurse although. Lowry and VanVleet will clearly common north of 35 minutes an evening. Powell’s confirmed he deserves 25-30, so the place does that depart Toronto’s different guards? Terence Davis continues to be a rookie, however good issues occur when he performs. However Nurse is a big fan of Patrick McCaw, regardless of what the numbers say. There received’t be minutes for everybody. Gasol’s return has additionally pushed Chris Boucher out, although his power, fearlessness and rim safety stood out when he was given some run.And what about Rondae Hollis-Jefferson?

Lastly, for individuals who assume the referees are out to get the Raptors: It certain seemed like Lowry acquired away with a pushoff and a Michael Jordan-esque shove on his closing two, enormous buckets of the sport.

THREE STARS

1 – Norman Powell

2 – OG Anunoby

three – Marc Gasol