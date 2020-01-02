WrestleMania 36: How to watch WrestleMania 36 for FREE – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

WrestleMania 36 just isn’t distant with the most important occasion of the pro-wrestling calendar set to entertain the world with an evening of high-octane drama as soon as once more.

The place will WrestleMania 36 happen?

WrestleMania 36 will probably be held on the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The stadium has a seating capability of greater than 65,000 and has bought out for the large night time of sports activities leisure.

What time does WrestleMania 36 begin?

WrestleMania 36 begins round 10:30pm UK time on Sunday fifth April.

How can I watch WrestleMania 36 within the UK?

WrestleMania 36 will probably be obtainable to stream dwell on WWE Community.

New prospects can join a one-month free trial which will be cancelled at any time.

Full WrestleMania dwell protection is out there on the free trial.

Seize a free trial to look at WrestleMania 36 right here

Earlier prospects can subscribe to WWE Community for simply £9.99 a month.

Followers will even be capable of buy WrestleMania 36 on BT Sport Field Workplace for a one-off price.

WrestleMania 36 card

Who gained WrestleMania 35?

Becky Lynch was the large winner at WrestleMania 35 after defeating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Aptitude to assert each the WWE SmackDown and Uncooked Girls’s Championship belts.

Different winners included Seth Rollins (WWE Common Championship), Finn Balor (WWE Intercontinental Championship), and Kofi Kingston (WWE Championship).

Are any celeb cameos anticipated?

WrestleMania is thought simply as nicely for its celeb visitor appearances as it’s for its wrestling.

Hypothesis will probably be rife as ever going into the occasion, however previous stars differ from Cyndi Lauper and Snoop Dogg to Donald Trump…