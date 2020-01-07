WrestleMania Rematch Booked For WWE RAW Next Week

WWE is constant on to the Royal Rumble and typically that signifies that outdated enemies must face one another. Subsequent week will present an ideal alternative for The Viper and The Phenomenal One to show who’s finest as soon as once more.

Randy Orton and AJ Kinds have been battling as of late. Orton even kayfabed an damage and faked a retirement speech to get an RKO outta nowhere on Kinds. Now the 2 will get an opportunity for retribution as soon as once more.

The corporate introduced that AJ Kinds vs Randy Orton will happen as soon as once more subsequent week. These two have battled a few locations within the final 12 months together with WrestleMania.

We’ll should see who can choose up a giant win as they battle for momentum heading into the Royal Rumble.