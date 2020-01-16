Wrestler Rocky Johnson, Dwayne Johnson’s father, dead at 75

Rocky “Soulman” Johnson, a WWE Corridor of Fame wrestler who turned higher often known as the daddy of actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has died. He was 75.

WWE issued a press release on Johnson’s dying Wednesday evening. Johnson and Tony Atlas turned the primary black world tag crew champions in WWE historical past once they defeated The Wild Samoans on Dec. 10, 1983.

The assertion didn’t present particulars on the trigger or location of Johnson’s dying.

“A loss for every fan of @WWE, Rocky Johnson was a barrier-breaking performer. Our thoughts are with his family at this time,” WWE govt and wrestler Paul “Triple H” Levesque tweeted.

Johnson later helped practice his son, who adopted the Rocky moniker from his father. Johnson got here to his son’s assist after a match at WrestleMania in 1997. The Rock inducted his father into the WWE Corridor of Fame in 2008.

Former skilled wrestler Brian Blair, one other 1980s WWE star, was buddies with Johnson for many years and so they nonetheless went to church collectively within the Tampa, Florida space. Blair informed The Related Press on Wednesday that Johnson had complained of an unspecified sickness of late and had missed church that he attended with Blair and different former wrestlers. Blair stated Johnson’s spouse, Sheila, was distraught over her husband’s dying.

“He was just under the weather, he thought he had the flu or something,” Blair stated by telephone. “I said, ‘You, need to get checked out, Rocky.’ He said he’d be OK. Then he missed this Sunday, a few days ago. When I talked to him again, he said he still wasn’t feeling good and he still missed church. He still didn’t get checked out. I talked to Sheila and she said he was just being stubborn. He died at home, today.”

Johnson was born Wayde Douglas Bowles and began his wrestling profession within the mid-1960s. He spent the majority of his profession within the Nationwide Wrestling Alliance and later joined the then-World Wrestling Federation within the 1980s. He shaped a tag crew with Atlas often known as “Soul Patrol” and have become of 1 the favored groups of the period. Johnson retired within the early 1990s, however helped introduce his son to officers at WWE.