Wrist issue takes Maple Leafs’ Matthews out of on-ice activities at all-star game

As troubling because the Maple Leafs’ fortunes have been going into the NHL all-star break, they’ll actually want a wholesome Auston Matthews popping out of it.

A beforehand unreported ‘wrist condition’ has now sidelined Toronto’s main scorer from any on-ice exercise throughout this weekend’s all-star sport festivities in St. Louis, both the abilities competitors or the Three-on-Three event itself the place Matthews, linemate Mitch Marner and goaltender Frederik Andersen have been to play for the Atlantic Division.

Matthews, named to his fourth straight all-star sport, will nonetheless attend off-ice occasions in St. Louis, whereas present process therapy on the wrist, the membership’s public relations division tweeted Wednesday night time. They’re itemizing the 34-goal centre as day-to-day with Toronto’ subsequent sport Monday in Nashville.

Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators was named as Matthews’ all-star sport alternative.

Matthews’s agent Judd Moldaver informed TSN’s Darren Dregr that the wrist downside continued for a minimum of the previous three weeks and a joint choice was made to relaxation it.

On a crew already hampered by accidents, damaged ft with defencemen Morgan Rielly and Jake Muzzin, and wrist artery surgical procedure for winger Ilya Mikheyev, an prolonged absence for Matthews would make the climb again into playoff rivalry that rather more troublesome. The Leafs misplaced 5 of their final six video games earlier than the all-star break and watched with unease as division and convention rivals received the vast majority of video games in hand they held on Toronto, bumping the membership out of a playoff spot.

Muzzin is closest to returning.

Matthews was starting to boost pleasure with a potential run at 50 targets, needing 16 in Toronto’s remaining 33 video games to turn into the primary Leaf since Dave Andreychuk in 1993-94 to hit the milestone, whereas Rick Vaive’s membership mark of 54 can be in attain. Matthews was shut out the previous two video games, which could have been a touch of his wrist problem, however he additionally had 16 photographs on internet in these two contests.

Matthews had 40 targets as a rookie, however injures the following two seasons held him to 62 and 68 video games, translating to 34 and 37 targets, respectively.

He would possible have participated in shooting-specific abilities contests Friday night time that might have an effect on his wrist, if not risking it within the sport itself, although there’s little if any hitting within the four-team event. In 2003, Mats Sundin was the final Leaf to not play in an all-star sport due to damage.