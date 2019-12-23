Writer of ‘A Christmas Prince’ reveals films were inspired by Prince William and Kate in Angelsey

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline

The author of Netflix hit A Christmas Prince has revealed she was impressed to create the movie after visiting Prince William and Kate Middleton’s house in Anglesey.

LA-based Karen Schaler’s script sees an American journalist come underneath stress to dig up grime on a prince earlier than the pair ultimately fall in love.

She stated she was impressed by having visited the Welsh island as a reporter herself, and located she had ‘a lot respect’ for locals who have been extremely protecting of the Cambridges’ life there.

William and Kate lived in North Wales from 2010 to 2013 whereas he served at RAF Valley as a helicopter pilot.

Chatting with The Telegraph, she stated needed the story to have a message, saying: ‘I assumed, “In fact we’re writing a Christmas film and it’s enjoyable and lightweight.

‘But when I may simply get that little message in there that allow’s take a look at folks for who they’re, it doesn’t matter what their bloodline is”.’

After the hit success of the primary Christmas Prince movie, there have since been two follow-ups, with the third launched earlier this month.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Child follows the story of former New York journalist Queen Amber (Rose McIver) and her European husband, the king of fictional Aldovia, Richard (Ben Lamb), getting ready to welcome their firstborn within the movie’s third annual installment.

The festive rom-com tells the story of the couple, an American journalist and a European royal, very similar to LA-born former actress Meghan and British Prince Harry.

The pair, who married within the second movie, reveal they’re eager to maintain their firstborn’s life as ‘regular’ as attainable – much like Meghan and Harry, who opted in opposition to giving Archie a royal title when he was born in Could.

Followers have identified similarities between the latest movie, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Child’ and Prince Harry and Meghan’s life

Karen urged the hit movie was really impressed by a visit to Anglesey, the place she discovered locals have been extremely protecting of The Cambridges, who lived on the island from 2011 to 2013

However Karen, who did not write the second two movies within the triology, has urged the unique was really impressed by different royals, together with Princess Diana, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

She stated she meticulously studied different festive TV movies, noting when the characters would meet and when every advert break would come.

She additionally stated she realized the need of sure plot factors, together with a ‘near-miss kiss’ and an ‘all is misplaced’ second.

The author added that the movie gives a ‘nice sense’ of escapism for folks at Christmas.