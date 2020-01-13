Wrong-way, high-speed chase on I-70 preceded New Castle officer-involved shooting

New Fortress law enforcement officials shot and killed an armed theft suspect Saturday after a high-speed, wrong-way pursuit on Interstate 70, in keeping with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Workplace.

The incident started round 2 p.m. as a reported theft by a person armed with a handgun on the El Azteca retailer in Glenwood Springs. The suspect in that theft drove away, and officers noticed the car “a short time later” driving on I-70, the sheriff’s workplace stated in an announcement.

Officers tried to tug the car over however the driver didn’t cease and officers from the New Fortress Police Division started a high-speed pursuit on the interstate, in keeping with the sheriff’s workplace.

In some unspecified time in the future, the driving force started touring east within the westbound lanes of I-70 earlier than shedding management and crashing, in keeping with the sheriff’s workplace.

The suspect tried to run from officers and “allegedly brandished a weapon,” the sheriff’s workplace assertion stated. He refused to obey instructions and was shot by New Fortress officers. The sheriff’s workplace didn’t say what kind of weapon the person was armed with.

A feminine who was within the car with the suspect surrendered with out incident, in keeping with the sheriff’s workplace.

The suspect’s identification had not been launched Monday afternoon. The incident is being investigated by the Ninth Judicial District’s Vital Incident Staff.

Anybody who witnessed the incident is requested to name the crew at (970) 625-8095.