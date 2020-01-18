News TV SHOWS

WWE 24/7 Title Changes Hands At Live Event

January 18, 2020
1 Min Read

WWE launched the 24/7 Title as a method to draw followers to the third hour of RAW. That concept rapidly went away because the title was quickly defended everywhere.

Mojo Rawley walked into WWE’s stay occasion in Lafayette final evening as WWE 24/7 Champion, nevertheless it didn’t final lengthy. R-Reality ended up capturing the title in entrance of a really excited crowd.

Reality’s most up-to-date run with the WWE 24/7 Title didn’t final lengthy. Mojo Rawley quickly bested Reality and received the title again as soon as once more earlier than leaving.

Rawley stated that he’ll legitimize the WWE 24/7 Title as he washes all the tomfoolery off of the belt. Let’s see how he continues as Champion on this new function.

Breaking information once more Mojo Rawley is your new wwe 247 champion. Helluva run for reality

— TheAShow (@theashowpodcast) January 18, 2020



