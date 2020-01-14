WWE 24/7 Title Changes Hands On RAW

WWE Uncooked was going effectively for R-Reality. He acquired an excellent section with Brock Lesnar. He might need ended up changing into a punching bag for the Beast Incarnate, but it surely was nonetheless an excellent bit. Then issues went unsuitable for the WWE 24/7 Champion.
As R-Reality was leaving up the ramp, Mojo Rawley jumped him. After touchdown a boot, Rawley made a pin and gained the WWE 24/7 Title. Rawley had beforehand competed within the evening in a shedding effort to Ricochet.
