WWE 24/7 Title Changes Hands Twice On FOX New Year’s Eve Countdown At Times Square

January 1, 2020
FOX introduced some WWE motion onto their 2019 Countdown particular. R-Fact confirmed up, however may he maintain the title till 2020?

As R-Fact was hanging out on the FOX New 12 months’s Eve particular at Instances Sq., Mojo Rawley appeared out of nowhere. Then it was revealed that Maria Menounos was sporting a referee shirt.

Mojo rolled Fact as much as grow to be WWE 24/7 Champion. He would later gloat about this victory on Twitter saying:

Me and my homegirl @mariamenounos celebrating my 24/7 Championship Victory in #TimesSquare on #FOX! Maria and I are engaged on a brand new partnership so keep tuned!! @WWEonFOX #NYE2020 #NYEonFOX #STAYHYPED

Rawley’s reign as champion didn’t final lengthy. WWE offered an replace of the section. It was written on their official web site:

On the scene in Instances Sq. was Elias, who blasted Rawley along with his guitar as he tried to search out an escape route, permitting R-Fact to swoop in and reclaim the 24/7 Title dwell on FOX.

It seems like R-Fact will probably be including to his spectacular variety of reigns that smashed Raven’s quantity. He may even be working into 2020 because the WWE 24/7 Champion.



I like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.

