WWE 2K20 Crashes After 2020 Year Change

WWE 2K20 was a broke recreation. After a number of patches it apparently nonetheless is.

VGC stories that avid gamers who wished to log in to play WWE 2K20 after the ball dropped on New 12 months’s Eve had terrible luck. Any try and log into the principle menu resulted within the recreation crashing. This was reportedly the case time and time once more.

The one method that avid gamers can reportedly repair this challenge is to reset their whole system’s date again to 2019. The issue is being skilled on PS4, Xbox One and PCs. So, the sport is damaged throughout each platform it was launched on. They haven’t even tried to port the sport to Change since WWE 2K18.

This comedy of errors was not the results of one factor going fallacious. If you want a extra detailed account of what occurred you possibly can click on right here.

Apparently, the makers of WWE 2K20 didn’t need the reminiscence of that title to observe them into the following decade. Now avid gamers have one other headache till they’ll repair this enormous challenge.