WWE 2K20 Unplayable for a Brief Time in 2020 Due to Strange Date Bug

WWE 2K20 has simply not been having 12 months. The sport launched to nearly overwhelmingly unfavorable critiques, one thing that Take-Two described as “disappointing.” Sony was, at one level, refunding individuals for the sport and quite a few patches have needed to been utilized to ensure it runs correctly. However 2020 introduced one other concern. If individuals tried enjoying after 2020 had arrived, with out fail, WWE 2K20 would crash in the event you chosen any sport mode. A workaround answer to the issue was discovered by Twitter person TheShiningDown. All you needed to do was flip the system clock again to a date in 2019. Apparently, if the sport learn the 12 months “2020” within the system clock at any level, beginning a brand new sport mode makes it crash.

hey #WWE2K #WWE2K20 gamers! crashing when attempting to create something? crashing when getting into the Originals menu? you are not alone! however I’ve received a repair! change your system date 1 day again. @WWEgames fucked up the sport and made it pressure shut in 2020 on most modes. not kidding. RT — Mike (@TheShiningDown) January 1, 2020

The excellent news is that the issue has already been solved. At about 2:15 pm on January 1, 2020, lower than 24 hours after the bug was found, 2K tweeted out that the brand new bug had been mounted and that gamers ought to be capable of obtain a patch that can forestall the crashes from occurring. If you happen to’re nonetheless experiencing points be sure you’ve up to date to the most recent model of the sport.

This bug is kind of harking back to pc techniques having hassle shifting over from 1999 to the 12 months 2000—one main purpose individuals are calling this the Y2K20 bug. Most video games which have bizarre glitches don’t are inclined to have them destroy the complete sport and make it utterly unplayable. Usually it’s foolish issues like Spider-Man studying methods to crawl on the air, or having the ability to get out of bounds to look at areas you usually can’t go to. A minimum of it’s mounted now, and right here’s hoping this 12 months’s WWE sport doesn’t have any points when the clock ticks over to 2021.

[Source: Kotaku, Twitter]