WWE Adds Big Royal Rumble Stipulation To SmackDown Match

WWE is preparing for the Royal Rumble on January 26th. Tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night time SmackDown on FOX will now embody a match that can assist form the large occasion.

Roman Reigns will battle Robert Roode in a tables match on SmackDown this week. That contest would be the first tables match since WWE moved to FOX. There may be an added bonus on this match now as WWE revealed the winner will resolve the stipulation for King Corbin and Roman Reigns’ Royal Rumble match.

In even BIGGER information, the winner of this match tonight will get to select the stipulation for @WWERomanReigns’ match in opposition to King @BaronCorbinWWE at #RoyalRumble!

Roman Reigns and King Corbin have been working “Loser Eats Dog Food” matches on the highway. Click on right here to look at Corbin eat some Alpo. That could possibly be the course for the Royal Rumble, but when Roode wins then the stipulation is likely to be even worse for the Large Canine.