WWE Adds Title Match To Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View

January 22, 2020
The Royal Rumble pay-per-view is that this Sunday, however yet another feud will see a singles match on the large present.

Andrade gained a brutal ladder match in opposition to Rey Mysterio this week on Monday Night time Uncooked. Following the match, Andrade tried to complete Mysterio off, however Humberto Carrillo made a giant return to avoid wasting Mr. 6-1-9.

Following his return to Uncooked, Humberto Carrillo issued a problem to Andrade. He proposed that they meet in Houston on the Royal Rumble with El Idolo’s WWE United States Title on the road.

WWE has now formally confirmed that Andrade vs Humberto Carrillo will go down on the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. You may take a look at a video replace from WWE Now beneath the place they broke the information.



