WWE Advertising ANOTHER Loser Eats Dog Food Match

December 28, 2019
King Corbin force-fed Roman Reigns pet food on Friday Night time SmackDown and WWE received’t allow us to neglect about it.

WWE is already selling a Loser Eats Canine Meals match for The SAP Heart on February seventh. Now they’re selling one other Loser Eats Canine Meals match on the Rogers Enviornment on February 14th.

Consuming pet food might be a really attention-grabbing approach for somebody to have fun Valentine’s Day.

It is rather attention-grabbing to see that WWE is reserving Loser Eats Canine Meals matches two weeks in a row. Maybe they are going to ebook a 3rd and we’ll see this gimmick sequence finish in a rubber match.

These is also darkish matches. If that’s the case then the dwell crowd in Vancouver may need fairly a present on February 14th. You’ll be able to try the promoted matches under. In fact, the cardboard is all the time topic to alter.



