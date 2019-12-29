WWE, AEW, & Impact Wrestling Stars Spotted Training Together

The professional wrestling world consists of buddies throughout each firm. Taya Valkyrie not too long ago posted an image that was fairly attention-grabbing to see.

When John Morrison’s WWE return was revealed Luchasaurus despatched out an amazing observe to his finest good friend and coaching associate. They’ve recognized one another for some time and AEW’s wrestling dinosaur is aware of what Morrison has to carry to the squared circle.

Morrison, Valkyrie, and Luchasaurus not too long ago educated collectively for just a little submit Christmas exercise. The present Influence Wrestling Knockouts Champion posted an image of the trio together with a caption saying: “Training Day #Trifecta.”

It definitely was an attention-grabbing image that spans three professional wrestling firms.

We’ll need to see if Taya will finally observe her husband to WWE. Presently it looks like Luchasaurus is dedicated to AEW and The Guru Of Greatness not too long ago signed a brand new 5 12 months WWE contract though he has but to formally debut.