WWE Airing Top 10 Matches Of 2019 Marathon

WWE is wrapping up 2019 by airing their prime 10 matches of the yr.

Monday, January 30th will embody the marriage of Lana and Bobby Lashley. That RAW will cap off the last decade, however earlier than that present WWE will air a particular marathon on the WWE Community.

2019 was an thrilling yr for professional wrestling and the corporate plans to characteristic the highest 10 matches of the yr. Paige will host this particular with a novel begin time of three:25 PM EST

The previous yr featured a few of the most unimaginable matches and unbelievable moments to ever occur in a WWE ring. This Monday earlier than Uncooked, you’ll have the prospect to relive 2019’s 10 greatest and most jaw-dropping bouts of their entirety on WWE’s Prime 10 Matches of 2019, completely on WWE Community.

It was not famous which matches can be on the checklist. It’s fascinating that they’re giving four hours and 35 minutes to air the highest ten matches of 2019.