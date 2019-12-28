WWE Announcer Mike Rome Wins WWE 24/7 Title

Mike Rome has been working with WWE for some time as he referred to as Superstars’ title after they make their option to the ring. Now he has held gold in WWE.

The WWE announcer not too long ago received the WWE 24/7 Title. The Pittsburgh crowd was very completely happy to see this occur, however the reign didn’t final lengthy in any respect.

One among The Singh Brothers had been in a position to win the again as Mike Rome was asserting himself as the brand new champion.

It was a reasonably brief title reign, nevertheless it’s the although that counts.