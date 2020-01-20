WWE Announces New Match For WWE RAW

WWE added one other match to tonight’s Uncooked. This one may very well be price tuning in for.

The corporate revealed that Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre has been added to tonight’s present. Since that is the go-home Uncooked earlier than the Royal Rumble it may very well be a very good likelihood to once more momentum.

Because the Royal Rumble occasion approaches, Drew McIntyre has emerged as one of many favorites to triumph within the males’s over-the-top-rope, 30-man battle that can ship its winner to WrestleMania. He’ll have one other alternative so as to add to his bonafides tonight when he takes on Randy Orton only one week after McIntyre pinned the 13-time World Champion in a Triple Risk Match that additionally included AJ Types.

