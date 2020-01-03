WWE Announces Title Match For WWE RAW

WWE has formally introduced the reserving of a triple menace match for the RAW Tag Group Championships that may go down on subsequent Monday’s version of RAW.

The bout will likely be contested between The Viking Raiders, The OC and The Road Earnings, and in a bout of this nature, we may simply see the Raiders dropping their belts as a direct results of the triple menace stipulation – as a result of, in fact, they don’t truly should be pinned or submitted.

Whereas some followers imagine that WWE isn’t actually giving the tag division on RAW or SD sufficient consideration, matches like this could absolutely solely assist them in convincing followers that they’re prepared and prepared to pour some actual funding into the divisions.

All three of those groups have nice potential, however we’d argue that solely the Raiders have been dealt with effectively since transferring as much as the principle roster. The Earnings have been closely featured however nonetheless want some work on elements of their characters, whereas The OC have been extremely inconsistent by means of no fault of their very own.

NXT tends to obtain a lot of the plaudits for placing tag crew wrestling again on the map and whilst you may make that argument to a sure extent, we want to consider it as a proving floor earlier than transferring as much as the massive leagues.

Alas, if tag wrestling isn’t being dealt with with the care it so richly deserves, then what’s the purpose in even increase these groups within the first place? We’ll have to attend and see.