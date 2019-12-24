News TV SHOWS

WWE Backstage Crew Sends Special Holiday Message

December 24, 2019
WWE Backstage can be presenting a particular Yr Finish Awards episode tonight on FS1 at 11:00 PM EST. Renee Younger, Booker T and others nonetheless despatched out a particular Vacation greeting.

Renee Younger was completely satisfied to want all of their followers a Merry Christmas. Former WWE 24/7 Champion Santa Claus was even there to unfold some Vacation cheer.

Booker T had a message in addition to Christian and Ember Moon who determined to sing a little bit bit. Maria Menounos was additionally included on this video. We’ll should see if she stops by the Yr Finish Awards tonight.

This video didn’t embody everybody from WWE Backstage. CM Punk and Paige weren’t within the video. Ryan Satin didn’t seem both, so it appears like they filmed this final week.



