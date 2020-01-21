WWE Backstage Hitting The Road For Special Super Bowl Episode

WWE Backstage is happening the highway for the Tremendous Bowl.

The weekly FS1 WWE information present might be headed to Miami for his or her January 28th episode. They are going to be doing this to have a good time Tremendous Bowl week actions.

PW Insider studies that the present plan is for Renee Younger, Booker T, Christian and Paige to be readily available in Miami for the present. They often shoot WWE Backstage in Los Angeles.

This would be the first time that WWE Backstage will go on the highway for an episode. It will likely be attention-grabbing to see what sort of particular visitors they’ll usher in for the present.

If their Tremendous Bowl journey is profitable then it stands to motive that they might do one thing related for WrestleMania week.