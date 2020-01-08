WWE Backstage Increases In Viewership This Week

WWE Backstage had The Miz on this week as their particular visitor. There have been a number of speaking factors to return out of the episode, however how did the viewership do?

Showbuzz Each day reviews that WWE Backstage had an increase in viewership this week. They had been capable of pull in 124,00zero viewers. That is up from final week’s viewers of 97,00zero for his or her New Yr’s present.

WWE Backstage appears to fluctuate within the viewership numbers with out a lot of a cause. Maybe the basketball sport that led into the present and carried on previous 11:00 PM might have helped WWE Backstage retain a few of that viewers.

We’ll simply must see how they do subsequent week as each Ember Moon and Xavier Woods shall be on the weekly 11:00 PM EST Tuesday evening present on FS1.