WWE Backstage New Year’s Eve Episode Viewership Down

WWE Backstage drew a stunning 153,00zero viewers on Christmas Eve. How did they do on New Yr’s?

Showbuzz Every day reviews that WWE Backstage drew 97,00zero viewers at 11:00 PM EST on FS1. This present helped ring within the New Yr with these followers.

This week’s present was a spotlight episode the place they listed the highest 5 matches of 2019. You possibly can click on right here to get that data.

CM Punk was not on this week and he’s not more likely to be a visitor till the January 21st episode.