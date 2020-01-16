WWE Backstage Pulls Awful Viewership Numbers This Week

WWE Backstage, FS1’s Tuesday night time WWE information present is a hit and miss with viewership. This week was a miss.

Showbuzz Each day studies that WWE Backstage didn’t even rank within the high 150 cable exhibits for Tuesday night time. The Usos, Xavier Woods, Ember Moon, and Freddie Prinze Jr had been all featured on the episode.

PW Insider studies that this week’s present solely drew 84,000 viewers. That’s the lowest quantity since their premiere episode of 49,000. In addition they solely pulled in a .03 ranking within the coveted 18-49 demographic.

Subsequent week’s episode will characteristic the return of CM Punk. We’ve identified that January 21st will likely be his subsequent look for some time now so hopefully, that can entice some viewers.