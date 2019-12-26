News TV SHOWS

WWE Backstage Pulls In Good Viewership For Christmas Eve Episode

December 27, 2019
WWE Backstage aired a particular Yr Finish Awards episode this week as a result of it was Christmas Eve. They didn’t have any regular friends on the present, however they nonetheless pulled a good quantity.

Showbuzz Every day reviews that WWE Backstage introduced in 153,000 viewers this week. Which may not appear to be a ton, however it’s the second highest viewership the present has pulled in since debuting on Tuesdays at 11:00 PM EST on FS1.

Final week’s viewership didn’t even crack 100,000. So, 153,000 is means higher than 95,000.

Their highest rated usually scheduled present to this point was CM Punk’s first promoted episode. That episode introduced in 180,000 viewers.

We’ll must see what WWE Backstage will being in 2020, however they did a fairly good job snagging curiosity as followers channel surfed on Christmas Eve.



