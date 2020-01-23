WWE Backstage Ratings Up With CM Punk This Week

WWE Backstage welcomed the Second Metropolis Savior again to the present this week. Did it assist the scores?

Showbuzz Day by day reviews that WWE Backstage pulled in 111,000 viewers this week on FS1. They adopted a basketball sport that went over the 11:00 PM EST begin time by about ten minutes.

They scored 84,000 viewers final week which was the second lowest within the present’s historical past. Getting the quantity above 100,000 as soon as once more was signal for them.

The score within the 18-49 demographic was at zero.06. That is up from final week’s zero.03 score. The scores are a bit late all week because of the MLK Vacation on Monday.