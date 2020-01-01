WWE Backstage Reveals Top 5 Matches Of The Year

WWE wrapped up 2019 with an episode of WWE Backstage on FS1. This was a particular episode that counted down the highest 5 matches of the previous 12 months.

There was nonetheless some banter in-between matches, however a majority of this system was spent working down the highest 5 matches of 2019. You possibly can try these matches beneath.

5. Andrade defeating Rey Mysterio from SmackDown on January 15 four. Seth Rollins defeating AJ Kinds – WWE Common Title Match at Cash In The Financial institution 2019 three. Daniel Bryan defeating Samoa Joe, Kofi Kingston, AJ Kinds, Jeff Hardy, and Randy Orton at Elimination Chamber 2019 2. Becky Lynch defeating Sasha Banks at Hell In A Cell 2019 1. Kofi Kingston defeating Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35

2019 was a reasonably good 12 months for WWE. There have been additionally some low factors. The identical pay-per-view the place Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks snagged the #2 entry on this checklist additionally included Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt’s notorious Hell In A Cell catastrophe. It’s a blended bag with WWE, however hopefully they will understand what labored final 12 months to allow them to proceed on with a good stronger 2020.